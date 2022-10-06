Saline Area Social Service Receives $100,000 Commitment from the Edward F. Redies Foundation

Saline Area Social Service (SASS), the primary food assistance and emergency aid organization in Saline, is pleased to announce a charitable contribution in the amount of $100,000 over two years from the Edward F. Redies Foundation to help fund the purchase of their new facility. This commitment follows the foundation’s ongoing collaboration with SASS to support local households facing financial hardship. SASS relocated to 1259 Industrial Drive on the east side of Saline in June earlier this year.

“We are grateful to the Redies Foundation for supporting our work at SASS and the purchase of our incredible new home. Their partnership with SASS has been instrumental in this transition,” Cummings says.

Established by the community in 1961, SASS provides groceries and household essentials, programs for students and seniors, holiday aid, referrals, and limited emergency assistance to Saline residents in need. At their former location at 224 W. Michigan Avenue, SASS used every inch of the two-story house and basement for storage, including bathrooms, hallways, offices, kitchen, garage, under staircases, and outdoor porches.

Due to the limited space and safety concerns related to the pandemic, SASS clients were not able to enter the pantry to shop for food or meet with staff for over two years.

“We’re already seeing the benefits of operating out of a larger space,” said Cummings. “It’s been truly wonderful to meet with clients face-to-face again.”

SASS transitioned to its new facility in Wood Duck Business Park during the last two weeks of June and reopened for service on July 5, 2022. The new building is near Saline High School, Walmart, and other businesses. Since moving, SASS saw a 22% increase in the number of people requesting assistance in the first month alone.

A fundraising campaign is underway to fund the purchase of the new facility with approximately 70% of the $850,000 goal raised to date. Initial efforts of the campaign focused on large, leadership gifts. Information about the fundraising campaign and the organization's transition to the new building is available at: https://salinesocialservice.com/newhome/

About the Edward F. Redies Foundation

The Edward F. Redies Foundation is a private foundation based in Saline, MI. The foundation supports hospitals and parks and organizations involved with education, child welfare, and human services.

About Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for over 60 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families and senior citizens that live in and around the Saline area. SASS’s mission is to provide our short- and long-term aid, directly and through referrals, to its participants in need. For more information, visit salineareasocialservice.com.