What to do in Saline this weekend: Music, Art, Creatures and Another Trunk or Treat

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 28 - Sunday, Oct 30

Trunk or Treat with EHM Senior Solutions - Fri Oct 28 5:00 pm

EHM Senior Solutions Professional Office Building

Join us for a Free Trunk or Treat event at EHM Senior Solutions Professional Office Building. We'll have Cider, Hot Chocolate and donuts along with a Bounce House!

There will be costume contests for Children and Adults. For more information email: muellert@ehmss.org [more details]

Candlelight Labyrinth Walk - Fri Oct 28 6:00 pm

Webster United Church of Christ

Join Veriditas trained Labyrinth Facilitator, Rob Meyer-Kukan at Webster United Church of Christ, Dexter, Michigan for a candlelight labyrinth walk.

This event is offered as a donation based event to support the work of Webster UCC. Donations may be made to Webster UCC.

Parking for this event can be found along Farrell Road or near to the barn. Once parked, follow the signs to the labyrinth.

For more information about the labyrinth at Webster UCC in Dexter, MI, please click here - https:/… [more details]

The Borgen Project Volunteer Info Session - Fri Oct 28 7:00 pm

East Lansing

Come and learn in my 20-minute free information session about volunteering for the Borgen Project. The Borgen Project is a non-profit organization that fights global poverty. To learn more: borgenproject.org [more details]

On The Lash (traditional Irish music) - Fri Oct 28 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co

In honor of Irish traditional music, the four members of On The Lash create timeless sounds through original voices.

With new takes on classic songs and original constructions of established standards, OTL aims to explore the inherent energy and versatility of the genre.

$15

100% of ticket sales go to the band.Tickets here. [more details]

Mignonette Yin Cheng Art Show & Sale - Sat Oct 29 9:00 am

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt's Antiques Inc

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt’s Antiques Inc. is pleased to present "Duets", a gallery sale showcasing a selection of artworks by Contemporary Chinese American artist Mignonette Yin Cheng 1933-2009. The collection highlights Cheng’s mastery of watercolor and collage, many of which have been shown. These works will be available for purchase on www.michiganartgallery.com, as well as available in the gallery located at 5138 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Opening: 12pm-5pm… [more details]

Spooky Species at The Creature Conservancy - Sat Oct 29 5:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

Spooky Species at the Creature Conservancy. Oct. 21 and 22, Oct. 28-30. Advance ticket purchase required. Call 734-929-9324 for times and ticket prices, or visit thecreatureconservancy.org for more info. [more details]

Dexter Community Band Fall Concert - Sun Oct 30 3:00 pm

Dexter High School

Dexter Community Band opens its 41st season with a tribute to the 20th century American composers who gave us everything from ragtime to marches to unforgettable movie soundtracks.

The band will be performing music from Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, John Williams, Scott Joplin and John Philip Sousa.

The program will feature a medley of Gershwin show tunes, Bernstein’s West Side Story and Williams’ Star Wars. A Copland Portrait includes Copland’s famous Buckaroo Holiday… [more details]

