VIDEO: Grand Opening of the Rehabbed Saline Middle School Gym

Saline Area Schools celebrated the grand reopening of the Saline Middle School Gym Thursday afternoon.

In the video below features comments by Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch, Executive Director of Operations Rex Clary and Principal Michelle Szczechowicz.

Following the ribbon cutting, the video features brief interviews with retired teacher and Craft Show founder Cheryl Hoeft, former Board of Education President Paul Hynek, Saline Middle School phys ed teacher Wendy Szuminski and Rex Clary.