What to do in Saline This Week: The Saline Craft Show, Walking Yoga, Euchre, Shop with Santa and More

...

17 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Nov 7 - Monday, Nov 14

Walking Yoga - Mon Nov 7 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk. This 4-week Monday class series (Nov. 7-28) will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, and wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes.

Registration is required. *Rain dates will be made up at the end of the 4-week session.

Chapter Champs Book Club - Mon Nov 7 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

This is a monthly in-person book discussion group for independent readers in Grades 1-4. This month's book is The Family Under the Bridge by Natalie Savage Carlson.

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion.

Fit For Life at SASC - Tue Nov 8 8:45 am

SASC

Fit for Life with Instructor Laurel Larson at SASC. Tuesdays , November 8-December 20, 8:45AM-9:45AM, $49/members. Thursdays, November 10-December 22, 8:45AM-9:45AM, $35/members. For more info and registration, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org.

LifeChoices Online Webinar presented by EHM Senior Solutions - Tue Nov 8 12:00 pm

EHM Senior Solutions

Free Online Webinar

LifeChoices® offers an innovative way to invest in securing your future long-term care needs, providing peace of mind while you remain in your own home. Our membership program empowers you to maintain your independence, supported by a comprehensive team to help ensure your future care needs are met when the time comes. Benefits include home maintenance, housekeeping, wellness services, your own personal advocate, care coordination, transportation and more.*

Adult Coloring and Crafts - Tue Nov 8 1:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person with your current project and spend a relaxing hour reconnecting with library friends while you work!

Graphic Novel Book Club - Tue Nov 8 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for readers of graphic novels and comics in grades 4-8. Discuss the story, art, and participate in themed activities. The November title is Superman Smashes the Klan by Gene Luen Yang.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion. Registration required.

SASC Euchre Tournament - Wed Nov 9 5:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Euchre Tournament at Saline Area Senior Center, Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 5PM. 5PM-5:30PM dinner, followed by game play from 5:30PM-8:30PM. Register by Nov. 2. $10/members, $15/ public non-members. Visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274 for more info.

Trivia Night! Children's Books - Wed Nov 9 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

It's young readers week, test your knowledge of children's lit!

Compete against your friends, family, and show your stuff.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the less points you'll be awarded.Questions are text input.

Saline High School Auditorium

Join the 5th Grade Bands as these newly minted musicians perform their first concert of the year. Band A will perform at 6:15pm. Band B will perform at 7:30pm.This is a free concert.

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Nov 10 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Stuck: You'll discover how to prevent getting stuck in grief. Common misconceptions that hinder healing. Why your path to healing isn't always smooth.You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays (6:30-8:30 PM). No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is "self-contained," so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find encouragement and help whenever you begin.

Feisty Women Book Club - Thu Nov 10 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's get together to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month we are reading The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict.

Library Closed Friday 11/11 - Fri Nov 11 10:00 am

Saline District Library

The Saline District Library will be closed Friday, November 11 for a Staff Development Day. We will reopen on Saturday, November 12.

Veteran's Day Celebration at SASC - Fri Nov 11 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Veteran's Day Celebration at Saline Area Senior Center, sponsored by EHM Senior Solutions. Friday, Nov. 11, 12PM-1:30PM. Presenter Cassie DiMieglio of Warrior Scholarship Program will be speaking. $8/members, all veterans are free. Lunch provided. For more info, visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274.

Nerf Wars: Superheroes vs. Villains at Saline Rec - Fri Nov 11 5:45 pm

Saline Rec Center

Nerf Wars: Glow in the Dark Edition at Saline Rec Center. Superheroes vs. Villains. Friday, November 11. Ages 5-9 at 5:45 PM-6:45 PM. Ages 9-13 at 7:15 PM- 8:15 PM. $18/child. Call 734-429-3502 for registration information.

Saline Craft Show - Sat Nov 12 8:00 am

Saline Middle School

Saline Craft Show, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8AM-3:30PM. $5/admission, kids 10 and under free. No strollers. Over 250 booths.

KBK Garden Center's Christmas Shop with Santa and Live Reindeer - Sun Nov 13 12:00 pm

KBK Garden Center

KBK Garden Center's Christmas Shop with Santa and live reindeer, Sunday, November 13, 12PM-4PM.

