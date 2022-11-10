Military Chaplain Kits Are the Subject of a Sunday Talk at the Saline Library

Bob Heskett, a Saline resident and author of the book “Christian Chaplain Kits,” will be presenting a program about the role and items used by “military chaplains” of several military branches and Christian denominations.

This Saline Area Historical Society program is presented at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Brecon Room at the Saline District Library, 555 N. Maple Road.

Heskett will be displaying several items from Chaplain kits.

This SAHS educational program is free to the public.