11-10-2022 3:06am
Military Chaplain Kits Are the Subject of a Sunday Talk at the Saline Library
Bob Heskett, a Saline resident and author of the book “Christian Chaplain Kits,” will be presenting a program about the role and items used by “military chaplains” of several military branches and Christian denominations.
This Saline Area Historical Society program is presented at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Brecon Room at the Saline District Library, 555 N. Maple Road.
Heskett will be displaying several items from Chaplain kits.
This SAHS educational program is free to the public.