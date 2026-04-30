Saline Schools District Voters to Decide CARES, Sinking Fund Renewals During Aug. 4 Election

The Saline Board of Education approved two tax renewal questions for the Aug. 4.

The first proposal is a renewal of the sinking fund tax of .3421 mills for 10 years. The second, known as the CARES Millage, a recreation and playground tax of .4889 for 10 years.

The board unanimously approved a resolution approving the renewal proposals.

Miranda Owsley, Assistant Superintendent of Finance, Rex Clary, Executive Director of Operations, and Brian Puffer, Director of Community Education, spoke to the board about the tax renewal proposals.

Owsley noted that since the last time the millages were renewed, absentee ballots have changed elections in Michigan. She said ballots could be available as early as June 25.

These votes are renewals - so tax rates will not increase.

"It's simply another renewal for another 10 years," Owsley said.

The current millages expire after the 2027 tax levy. Owsly said the levy is on all properties and is subject to the Headlee Amendment rollback.

Puffer spoke about the history of the CARES millage, first passed in 2000. He noted that was four years before he began work in Saline.

"It's been a great millage and great thing for Saline. We've had a lot of people benefit in Saline," Puffer said.

The millage was renewed in 2009 and 2017.

In 2009, the CARES millage was reduced as the district sought voter approval of the then-new Sinking Fund millage.

Puffer explained that the main portion of the CARES millae supports the senior center, the Performing Arts Center, the pool and then before- and after-care programs and preschool operations.

Three times a year, the CARES Advisory Board and the Board of Education consider requests for grants for anything from little free libraries to uniforms for varsity teams.

"We've had hundreds of groups that have been receiving those funds since 2000, so it's been really beneficial to the community," Pufffer said.

Clary talked about the sinking fund millage.

"It's used to repair school buildings, facilities, school security improvements and acquiring and installing instructional technology," Clary said.

The mill generates nearly $1 million a year.

Clary noted that the funds are highly regulated.

"It cannot be used for salaries or benefits, general operations, routine maintenance, or purchasing equipment. But what it can be used for is roof repairs, security doors, flooring projects, classroom remodeling. and smaller construction projects, as well has short-term improvements and instructional technology," Clary explained.

Board President Tim Austin said he was on the finance committee for years. He noted that the sinking fund is integral to district finances.

"We always talked about the three-legged stool, the bond fund, the sinking fund and the general fund and how integral they are to our financing. As far as CARES, it supports critical pieces of our school district," Austin said.

Trustee Michael McVey asked Puffer if there was a place people could find a list of all of the programs that have been supported by CARES. Puffer said there's a link on the Community Education website that lists many of them.

The August election will be of interest to Saline area voters.

The Saline District Library is asking voters to approve the renewal of a .33-mill tax in the Saline district for 10 years.

Washtenaw Community College is asking for the renewal of the .85-mill tax for 10 years.

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