What to do in Saline this weekend: Craft Show, Veterans Lunch, Nerf Wars, Painting Party, Santa & Reindeer and More

It's another bustling weekend in the Saline area.

11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 11 - Sunday, Nov 13

FEATURED EVENTS

SAHS Talk: Military Chaplain Kits - Sun Nov 13 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Bob Heskett, a Saline resident and author of the book “Christian Chaplain Kits,” will be presenting a program about the role and items used by “military chaplains” of several military branches and Christian denominations.

This Saline Area Historical Society program is presented at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Brecon Room at the Saline District Library, 555 N. Maple Road.

Heskett will be displaying several items from Chaplain kits.

This SAHS educational program is free to the public.

[more details]

Other Events

Library Closed Friday 11/11 - Fri Nov 11 10:00 am

Saline District Library

The Saline District Library will be closed Friday, November 11 for a Staff Development Day. We will reopen on Saturday, November 12. [more details]

Baby Clothes Closet - Fri Nov 11 11:00 am

St. Paul United Church of Christ

The Baby Clothes Closet. Clothes from newborn to two years old. We accept and appreciate donations. Tuesday and Friday from 11 to 1. [more details]

Senior Food Pantry - Fri Nov 11 11:00 am

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Senior Food Bank offering primarily canned food. Donations accepted and appreciated. Please no perishable food, we do not have a way to keep it. Open Tuesday and Friday from 11 to 1. [more details]

Free Veterans Day Lunch - Fri Nov 11 12:00 pm

Saline American Legion

The Saline American Legion Post 322 will host a free lunch for veterans on Veterans Day.

The lunch begins at noon, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Legion, located at 320 W Michigan Ave.

The lunch includes sub sandwiches, chicken noodle soup made by the Legion, and a garden fresh salad. In addition, the Sons of the American Legion are buying the first beverage for veterans. The Legion's auxiliary will provide raffle tickets for one of two gift baskets.

The lunch is sponsored by Robison-Bahnmiller… [more details]

Veteran's Day Celebration at SASC - Fri Nov 11 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Veteran's Day Celebration at Saline Area Senior Center, sponsored by EHM Senior Solutions. Friday, Nov. 11, 12PM-1:30PM. Presenter Cassie DiMieglio of Warrior Scholarship Program will be speaking. $8/members, all veterans are free. Lunch provided. For more info, visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Nerf Wars: Superheroes vs. Villains at Saline Rec - Fri Nov 11 5:45 pm

Saline Rec Center

Nerf Wars: Glow in the Dark Edition at Saline Rec Center. Superheroes vs. Villains. Friday, November 11. Ages 5-9 at 5:45 PM-6:45 PM. Ages 9-13 at 7:15 PM- 8:15 PM. $18/child. Call 734-429-3502 for registration information. [more details]

Painting pARTy at Whitepine Studios - Fri Nov 11 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

To kick off the holiday season, enjoy an evening painting and sipping with friends and family. Warm up with a yummy cup of hot chocolate in front of a crackling fire! With step by step instructions, you will create a wintery, warm composition. No painting experience necessary. You will leave with a painting you will be proud to display. Register at:https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/6352d16e5b20397ba3ff470a [more details]

Saline Craft Show - Sat Nov 12 8:00 am

Saline Middle School

Saline Craft Show, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8AM-3:30PM. $5/admission, kids 10 and under free. No strollers. Over 250 booths. [more details]

Veterans Recognition Sunday at Christ Our King Lutheran Church - Sun Nov 13 8:15 am

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Veterans Recognition Sunday at Christ Our King Lutheran Church. Sunday, November 13, 8:15 AM and 11:00 AM. [more details]

KBK Garden Center's Christmas Shop with Santa and Live Reindeer - Sun Nov 13 12:00 pm

KBK Garden Center

KBK Garden Center's Christmas Shop with Santa and live reindeer, Sunday, November 13, 12PM-4PM. [more details]

