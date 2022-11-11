Saline November Craft Show Crafter Preview

SARAH LARGES and E & S Creations started 17 years ago when a friend’s mom was doing house renovations and had a pile of amazing windows. Sarah just knew that they could do something creative with them to earn money to help pay for her wedding. When she and her husband first started, they created wreaths, shelves, benches, and other decorative wall hangings. Their product has transitioned into what it is today after years of attending shows and determining their best product line. Preparing and attending shows provides a creative outlet for this duo who will be newbies at the show Saturday in Booth 108.