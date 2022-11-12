Saline Twirlettes Are Grand Marshals of the Saline Holiday Parade, Dec. 3

The Saline Twirlettes are the Grand Marshals of the annual Saline Holiday Parade.

The 47th annual parade is presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3 in downtown Saline.

The parade runs westbound along Michigan Avenue from Harris Street to about Monroe Street.

The theme of this year's parade is Christmas Around the World.

To enter a float in the parade, register HERE by 9 a.m., Nov. 17.

This year's parade is sponsored by DTE, Toyota, JAC Products, Thomson Reuters and American Soy Products.

Other holiday events include: