11-12-2022 9:40pm
Saline Twirlettes Are Grand Marshals of the Saline Holiday Parade, Dec. 3
The Saline Twirlettes are the Grand Marshals of the annual Saline Holiday Parade.
The 47th annual parade is presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3 in downtown Saline.
The parade runs westbound along Michigan Avenue from Harris Street to about Monroe Street.
The theme of this year's parade is Christmas Around the World.
To enter a float in the parade, register HERE by 9 a.m., Nov. 17.
This year's parade is sponsored by DTE, Toyota, JAC Products, Thomson Reuters and American Soy Products.
Other holiday events include:
- Saline Merry Mile run, 5 p.m., Dec. 3, before the Holiday Parade. A benefit for the Friends of Saline Cross Country.
- Annual Tree Lighting, 6 p.m., Nov. 29, at the four corners.