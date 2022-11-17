What to do in Saline this weekend: Concert, Book Club, Parents Night Out, Bag and Jewelry Sale, Annie and More

We found these events on our free community calendar.

Post your events by 2 p.m. Sunday or 2 p.m. Thursday to be included in our features.

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 18 - Sunday, Nov 20

FEATURED EVENTS

One Voice Gospel Choir Fall Concert - Sun Nov 20 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Second in our series of free concerts, the One Voice Gospel Choir will be presenting upbeat gospel favorites, both old and new. A free will offering will support Saline Area Social Services, and refreshments will follow! [more details]

Other Events

Lethal Lunch Book Club - Fri Nov 18 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person the third Friday of the month to discuss deliciously wicked details of murders most foul. We’ll read books in the murder mystery genre and first-in-a-series books. This month we are reading Shutter by Ramona Emerson.

Click here to request a copy of this book. Click here to register.

[more details]

Parents Night Out - Fri Nov 18 6:00 pm

Parents Night Out. Friday, November 18th, 6:00PM-8:30PM. Heritage School Gym. [more details]

SASC Bag and Jewelry Sale Fundraiser - Sat Nov 19 9:00 am

SASC

Saline Area Senior Center's Bag and Jewelry Sale Fundraiser, Saturday, Nov. 19, 9AM-Noon. Pre-sale for SASC members on Nov. 18, 3PM-4PM. For more info, visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Annie Jr - Sat Nov 19 1:00 pm

Liberty School

The Professional Youth Theatre of Michigan presents Annie Jr. with shows at 1 and 7 p.m. in the Liberty School auditorium.

It's upbeat plot and flamboyant characters have made Annie one of the most beloved musicals in history--what girl hasn't dreamed of performing the title role or playing the outrageous Miss Hannigan? Cast size is flexible, and the age range of the parts makes Annie Junior ideal for productions involving different grade levels, or for middle school where students may be… [more details]

Bingo for Books - Sat Nov 19 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Enjoy an hour of playing BINGO with friends. Every BINGO wins the player a prize book!

Ages 6-11. Click here to register. [more details]

Night of Worship - Sun Nov 20 6:30 pm

Keystone Church

Night of Worship is an event at Keystone Church where we come together to sing and praise God through song! Join us Sunday, November 20, from 6:30 - 7:30 to raise our voices in thanks for all God has blessed us with as we enter this joyful season. [more details]

