VOLLEYBALL: Saline Takes Northville to the Limit but Falls in the Division 1 Semifinal

BATTLE CREEK - Saline's incredible season ended in the MHSAA Division 1 semifinals Thursday night at Kellogg arena.

Northville, which defeated Saline in the regional final last year, defeated the Hornets 25-23, 21-25, 23-25 and 15-13, to advance to the Division 1 championship.

Saline finished the season as SEC Red Champs, District Champs, and Regional Champs. It was the Hornets' first trip to the semifinals since 2005.

Asked how proud she was of her team, first-year coach Darien Bandel said, "Words can't describe. Just tears. For the girls to fight and get here when no one thought that we would. For us to take this to five - 15-13, it couldn't get any closer."

