VOLLEYBALL: Saline Takes Northville to the Limit but Falls in the Division 1 Semifinal

Coach Bandel applauds her team as they embrace after Northville clinched the tiebreaker in the MHSAA Division 1 semifinal at Kellog Arena in Battle Creek.

BATTLE CREEK - Saline's incredible season ended in the MHSAA Division 1 semifinals Thursday night at Kellogg arena.

Northville, which defeated Saline in the regional final last year, defeated the Hornets 25-23, 21-25, 23-25 and 15-13, to advance to the Division 1 championship.

Saline finished the season as SEC Red Champs, District Champs, and Regional Champs. It was the Hornets' first trip to the semifinals since 2005.

Asked how proud she was of her team, first-year coach Darien Bandel said, "Words can't describe. Just tears. For the girls to fight and get here when no one thought that we would. For us to take this to five - 15-13, it couldn't get any closer."

Player K E TA Pct. A DG BS-BA
Marie Laurio 21 13 63 .127 0 18 0-1
Laney Burns 0 2 8 -.250 54 13 0-0
Anna Hesse 18 8 46 .217 0 2 0-1
Beth Ann Ford 12 0 29 .414 0 2 1-1
Addison Ashley 2 3 11 -.091 0 1 0-2
Catherine Flaharty 11 6 31 .161 0 3 0-1
Cazzi Smith 0 0 0 .000 1 13 0-0
Olivia Behen 0 0 3 .000 4 25 0-0
Kate Fredericks 0 0 0 .000 0 3 0-0
Mallory McFarlane 0 0 1 .000 1 6 0-0
Molly Rigg 0 0 1 .000 0 0 0-0
Totals......... 64 32 193 .166 60 86 4.0
