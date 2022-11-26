Brenda Camp Was a Crafter Who Loved Her Cats

Brenda Sue Camp, age 54, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 peacefully at home. She was born on May 25, 1968 the daughter of Robert and Janice (Seeger) Camp.

Brenda is survived by her parents and sister Tracy Camp, uncles Richard Seeger of New York City, Dave and Diane Seeger of Saline, cousins Steve, Eric (Tyler and Parker), and Tim and Danica (Emma and Elliot) Seeger.

Brenda was a big Detroit Tigers fan, a crafter, and she loved her cats. The Lord took her home to be at peace.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Pastor William Natsis will officiate the service. Burial will take place following the service and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brenda’s name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 195 East Michigan Ave. Saline, MI 48176 or to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Brenda, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.