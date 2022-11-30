Saline Lights The Tree to Kick Off Holiday Festivities

People gathered at the four corners in downtown Saline to light and decorate the holiday tree, sing carols and enjoy refreshments and each other's company Tuesday evening.

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual tree lighting ceremony, attended by about 60 people, including Mayor Brian Marl and Miss Saline Sophia Bauman.

Three tree was installed last week in front of Key Bank by the city's DPW staff. When the evening began, it was a sparsely decorated tree. But throughout the event, between sips of cocoa and bites of cookies, children and their parents added ornaments to the tree.

The Saline High School 10 Tones choir performed carols for the audience.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/3387532514864493 -->

"I think they (the 10 Tones) are incredibly gifted and I wish I had a fraction of your talent," Mayor Marl told the choir.

Marl told the crowd he hoped they'd join him at the Merry Mile run (5 p.m., Saturday) and Holiday Parade (5:30 p.m., Saturday) in downtown Saline this weekend.

After more singing by the 10 Tones, emcee Molly Coy presented a "magic wand" to Miss Saline Sophia Bauman. On the count of three Bauman waved her wand and the tree's lights sparkled on.

Bauman invited people to purchase Miss Saline ornaments for their Christmas trees. The $10 ornaments are available at several businesses in town and proceeds benefit the Miss Saline scholarship program.

Bauman also invited people to donate toys at area Toys for Tots drop-off locations.

"Last year we collected over 1,100 toys and we think we can beat that this year," Bauman said.