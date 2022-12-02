CP Holiday Train Roars Through Milan On Coast-to-Coast Trip

People lined along the Norfolk Southern railroad in Southeast Michigan Thursday night and Friday morning to glimpse the colorful CP Holiday Train as it roared down the tracks.

The Saline Post watched the train from Milan.

It passed by to a smattering of applause and hoots from the appreciative groups of people. It was the first time the Holiday Train has made its trek since 2019.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/671597294638240 -->

The Canadian Pacific train stopped in Windsor Thursday for a holiday train show. People there got a closer look at the decorated train as entertainers performed. This year's tour feature 168 live shows from coast to coast in Canada and the US. Donations of perishable food goods and cash are collected at the events. Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_tID7is7r0 -->

The train left Windsor and took the rail tunnel to Michigan where it waited at customs for several hours.

On social media, people tracked the train's progress - or lack of it - for hours.

Here's a feature on the train from WDIV-4 in Detroit.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bbHG1HSTgo -->

The CP Holiday Train will stop for a show in Bensenville, Ill., Thursday night. The trek began in Hermanson, Maine, Nov. 23 and finishes in Port Moody, B.C., on Dec. 18.

To contribute to the fundraiser, click here.