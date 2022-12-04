12-04-2022 9:34pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Dec 5 - Friday, Dec 9
As we head into the holiday home stretch, expect grey skies, cool weather and some rain this week.
...
Weather outlook for Monday, Dec 5 - Friday, Dec 9
Monday December 5
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 42° Low: 33° with a 10% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the SSW.
Tuesday December 6
Possible drizzle overnight.
High: 45° Low: 38° with a 54% chance of rain with 5 mph winds from the ESE.
Wednesday December 7
Possible drizzle in the morning.
High: 48° Low: 35° with a 61% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the N.
Thursday December 8
Rain throughout the day.
High: 45° Low: 36° with a 98% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the NE.
Friday December 9
Light rain in the morning and afternoon.
High: 39° Low: 27° with a 97% chance of rain with 16 mph winds from the NNE.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.