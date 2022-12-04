Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Dec 5 - Friday, Dec 9

As we head into the holiday home stretch, expect grey skies, cool weather and some rain this week.

Weather outlook for Monday, Dec 5 - Friday, Dec 9

Monday December 5

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 42° Low: 33° with a 10% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the SSW.

Tuesday December 6

Possible drizzle overnight.

High: 45° Low: 38° with a 54% chance of rain with 5 mph winds from the ESE.

Wednesday December 7

Possible drizzle in the morning.

High: 48° Low: 35° with a 61% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the N.

Thursday December 8

Rain throughout the day.

High: 45° Low: 36° with a 98% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the NE.

Friday December 9

Light rain in the morning and afternoon.

High: 39° Low: 27° with a 97% chance of rain with 16 mph winds from the NNE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.