Stand Off Ends Peacefully, Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

A heavily armed police force surrounded a Pittsfield Township home and negotiators were able to end a brief standoff in the early morning hours Saturday.

According to Pittsfield Township Director of Public Safety Matt Harshberger, police responded to a domestic violence situation on the 7000 block of Suncrest Drive. The incident turned into a brief standoff causing police to deploy the Washtenaw County Metro Crisis Negotiation Team.

On a Facebook group, people reported seeing many emergency vehicles and police with long guns.

Harshberger said negotiators were able to convince the occupants to exit the come and contact with officers who established a perimeter around the residence.

The issue was resolved peacefully, Harshberger said, and the father was arrested on a domestic violence report.

At least one person was injured in the alleged domestic violence incident.

Suncrest Drive is located between US-12 and Saline High School.