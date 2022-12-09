BASKETBALL: Slow Start Costs Saline at Huron

ANN ARBOR - A slow start doomed Saline at Ann Arbor Huron Friday, as the River Rats defeated the Hornets 63-56.

The Hornets were down 17-5 early in the game and climbed to within two points, at 58-56, with less than two minutes to play, before Huron pulled away.

"We can’t get into a hole like that against a good team," Saline coach Mike Marek said.

Freshman Jonathan Sanderson led the Hornets with 22 points - giving him back-to-back 20-point games to start his varsity high school basketball career.

Dylan Mesman scored 12 points. Harrison Rogers and Zach Fidh each scored 11.