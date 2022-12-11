What to do in Saline - Holiday Concert, Graphic Novel Club, Holiday Marketplace, Blue Christmas Dinner and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this week!

Be included in our weekend feature by posting your event by noon Thursday.

...

19 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Dec 12 - Sunday, Dec 18

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Brecon Village Holiday Marketplace - Tue Dec 13 2:00 pm

Brecon Village

Hours: 2:00pm - 4:00pmLet us help you finish your holiday shopping. Local artists and crafters will be offering a variety of handmade and unique gifts for your purchase.For more information : 734-429-1155 or www.EHMSS.org/Events [more details]

Blue Christmas Dinner and Worship - Thu Dec 15 5:45 pm

First Presbyterian Church of Saline

Free and open to public and appropriate for all ages. Are you not feeling the Christmas spirit as strongly this year? Are there things weighing you down? It's a real thing for so many of us - we've lost loved ones, we've experienced financial hardship, we've faced emotional pain, we've had disruptions in relationships that are important to us, and so much more. It makes Christmas hard - we want to so much to be excited and joyful, yet there is so much on our hearts.If this is you, please… [more details]

Christmas Concert & Reception - Fri Dec 16 7:30 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

You & yours are cordially invited to a St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church Christmas concert and reception featuring the outstanding men’s choir society Measure For Measure on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm in the Church Sanctuary. This is the inaugural concert in our parish series “Great Music in a Sacred Space.”Doors will open at 7:00 pm. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Please join us for a complementary gala reception and meet & greet with the performers after the one-hour… [more details]

Other Events

CANCELED: Cornhole Kickoff at SASC - Mon Dec 12 11:30 am

SASC

[more details]

Chapter Champs Book Club - Mon Dec 12 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

This is a monthly in-person book discussion group for independent readers in Grades 1-4. This month's book is Hero Dog! by Hilde Lysiak.

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion. Click here to register.

[more details]

Adult Coloring and Crafts - Tue Dec 13 1:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person with your current project and spend a relaxing hour reconnecting with library friends while you work!

Click here to register.

[more details]

Holiday Marketplace at Brecon Village - Tue Dec 13 2:00 pm

Brecon Village

Let us help you finish your holiday shopping. Local artists and crafters will be offering a variety of handmade and unique gifts for purchase.

From 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Brecon Village

For more information: 734-429-1155 or www.ehmss.org/events/

[more details]

American Girls Happy Dollidays - Tue Dec 13 5:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

American Girls Happy Dollidays at Saline Rec Center. Tuesday, December 13, 5:00PM-6:00PM and 6:30PM-7:30PM. For registration and info, call 734-429-3502 or visit salinerec.com. [more details]

Saline 7th & 8th Grade Choir Holiday Concert - Tue Dec 13 7:00 pm

Saline Middle School Auditorium

Please join the Saline Middle School 7th & 8th Grade Choir as they perform their free Holiday Concert. The students will perform fun and festive selections for your enjoyment. [more details]

Ben Franklin: Liminal Man w/ Presenter Bruce Zellers - Wed Dec 14 10:00 am

SASC

Ben Franklin: Liminal Man with presenter Bruce Zellers from Wayne State University. Wednesday, December 14th, 10:00AM-11:00AM at Saline Area Senior Center. Free to members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Comfort and Joys at SASC - Wed Dec 14 1:00 pm

Comfort and Joys at Saline Area Senior Center. Tuesday, December 14th, 1:00PM-3:30PM. $5/members. [more details]

Community Forum on Saline School Grants - Wed Dec 14 4:00 pm

Liberty School

The Saline Area Schools district is hosting two forums to garner input on how the district should spend $1 million in grants.

According to the district, it has been awarded $500,000 for mental health resources and $500,00 for safety and security resources.The forums will be held from 4-5 p.m., Dec. 14 and 6-7 p.m., Dec. 15. Both forums will be held in the board room at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St.

RSVP Here

[more details]

Graphic Novel Book Club - Wed Dec 14 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for readers of graphic novels and comics in grades 4-8. Discuss the story, art, and participate in themed activities. This month's book is Red Scare by Liam Francis Walsh.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion. Registration required.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Trivia Night! All About Autos - Wed Dec 14 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Vroom vroom! Race to the finish line with these auto related questions.

Compete against your friends, family, and the hot rod in your neighbor's drive way.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the less points you'll be awarded.Questions are text input. Once you select… [more details]

SHS Chamber Orchestra and Choirs Masterworks Concert - Wed Dec 14 7:00 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

The concert features a complete performance of Antonio Vivaldi's 'Gloria in D'. This Baroque era masterpiece, written in 1715 using the combined forces of string orchestra and choir, features the assortment of energetic rhythms and powerful harmonic choices that has made Vivaldi's music popular for centuries. Additional works will be performed by all groups including a variety of seasonal and holiday music. Invite your friends and family to this free concert. [more details]

SASC Holiday on the High Seas - Thu Dec 15 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center trip to downtown Northville to see Holiday on the High Seas. Thursday, December 15th. 10:00AM-3:00PM. $65/member. Register by December 1st at 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Community forum on Saline Schools grants - Thu Dec 15 6:00 pm

Liberty School

The Saline Area Schools district is hosting two forums to garner input on how the district should spend $1 million in grants.

According to the district, it has been awarded $500,000 for mental health resources and $500,00 for safety and security resources.

The forums will be held from 4-5 p.m., Dec. 14 and 6-7 p.m., Dec. 15. Both forums will be held in the board room at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St.RSVP HERE

[more details]

6th Grade Band, Orchestra and Choir Concerts - Thu Dec 15 6:15 pm

Saline Middle School Auditorium

The Saline Music Department is excited for our upcoming FREE 6th Grade Band, Orchestra and Choir Concerts on Thursday, December 15! We will be premiering Holidays in Saline - a piece written especially for the Saline 6th grade groups by Saline alumni Bob Phillips. Mr. Phillips wrote this piece so that the bands could play alongside the choir and orchestra in a closer that will be sure to impress. The concert details are as follows:Thursday, December 15 at Saline Middle School Auditorium6:15… [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Dec 15 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

What Do I Live for Now?: You’ll learn why moving forward is a necessity. Why it’s a process. Why peace and pain will always coexist.

You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays (6:30-8:30 PM). No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find encouragement and help whenever you begin. When: Thursdays at 6… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.