Saline Native Katie Whitt to Manage Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union Branch

(Press release from Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union)

Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union (MSGCU) is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch office in Saline, which marks the 18th branch location for the Credit Union. Located on Michigan Avenue, the Saline branch office has a lobby complete with café and welcoming spaces where members can connect with the MSGCU team about their financial goals.

The Saline branch office provides MSGCU’s comprehensive suite of services and products to champion members and help them achieve their own version of financial success. This includes personalized service tailored to member needs, market-leading rates for loans and deposits, low fees, and a Michigan-based call center. The Credit Union also offers a highly rated mobile app, access to nearly 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide, scholarship and grant opportunities, free financial education, and more.

“MSGCU is pleased to be a part of the Saline community and we look forward to serving new and current members to help them achieve financial success,” said Steve Brewer, MSGCU President/CEO.

The Credit Union will continue to expand its footprint in 2023, with plans to open additional branch offices to serve the Canton and Ann Arbor communities. The Saline branch office is located at 6983 E. Michigan Ave., and Saline native Katie Whitt serves as Branch Manager. Whitt has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry and joined MSGCU in 2022. She attended Saline Area Schools and is now a proud Saline Hornet mom.

Visit msgcu.org/saline for information about the Credit Union’s newest location, and to learn more about its market-leading CD rates and a special loan offer only available at the Saline branch office until the end of the year. MSGCU invites everyone in Michigan to join the Credit Union, and new members can open an account online or in person at a branch office.

About Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union

Founded by a small group of educators, MSGCU has been providing quality financial services to the communities they serve for more than 68 years and welcomes everyone in Michigan to bank with them. MSGCU offers a full range of loan, deposit, checking, credit card, mortgage, and insurance products for those that live in Michigan. With 18 branch offices in Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties, MSGCU has more than 140,000 members, $3.2 billion in assets, and has earned a 95% member satisfaction rating for two decades. MSGCU has also earned five stars, as reported by Bauer Financial, for more than 30 years, and has been honored as a Top Workplace by The Detroit Free Press for the past 10 consecutive years. MSGCU is insured by NCUA and an equal housing lender. Visit msgcu.org for more information.