Saline Woman Injured In Hit & Run Crash With Pedestrian, Police Seek Public's Help

The Saline Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a 21-year-old Saline woman standing on a sidewalk in downtown Saline Wednesday evening.

The woman suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said.

Around 10:05 p.m., police and fire were dispatched for a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash on the 100 block of East Michigan Avenue, according to scanner radio files.

Chief Radzik said the crash occurred near Michigan Avenue and Hall Street, where the victim was standing while she waited to cross the street.

Radzik said someone drove a large white SUV drove the wrong way down Hall Street (a one-way street). The vehicle jumped the curb and struck the pedestrian. The SUV continued eastbound on Michigan Avenue after the impact.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by Huron Valley Ambulance, Radzik said.

According to scanner radio files, the woman was bleeding from the head when emergency officials arrived at the scene.

Radzik said the white SUV's front end should be significantly damaged.

Anyone with information about the crash or who can help police locate the white SUV or its driver, or provide any other information about this case is urged to contact the Saline Police Department at 734-429-7911.

Eastbound Michigan Avenue was closed between Ann Arbor and Harris Streets for a short time as emergency personnel worked at the scene.