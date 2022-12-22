City of Saline Declares Snow Emergency: City May Issue Tickets to Vehicles Parked on Roads

Mayor Brian Marl has declared a "snow emergency" in the City of Saline, effective at 6 p.m., Dec. 22.

During this time all residents are asked to move their cars from the roads to allow our Department of Public Works crews space to effectively plow the roads. If residents do not move their vehicles, they may be subject to citations, tickets or towing, according to the city.

The weather forecast calls for 2-4 inches of snow accumulating by Saturday.