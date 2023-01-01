SWIM & DIVE: Saline Takes Second at Zeeland Invite

The Saline boys' swim and dive placed second in the 10-team Zeeland Invite held Dec. 30 at the Zeeland Natatorium. Holland West Ottawa won the event with 425 points. Saline finished with 385 - three better than third-place Zeeland.

Diego Valdes won the 200 IM and Liam Russell won the 100 breast to power the Hornets.

The Hornets opened the meet by taking second in the 200 medley relay. Ethan Bull, Liam Russell, Diego Valdes and Nick Twigg combined to swim the event in 141.67.

In the 200 free, Deniz Ozil was third in 1:47.95. Nick Twigg was sixth.

Valdes swam the 200 IM in 2:02.57 to win. Russell was second in 2:03.71. Will Loveland took eighth.

Ian Bosinger took sixth in the 50 freestyle (23.12).

Valdes narrowly missed a second victory - taking second in the 100 fly. He swam the race in 54:42 - just .06 seconds behind the winner. Twigg (56.59) was third.

Bosinger was seventh in the 100 freestyle, finishing in 52.8.

Ozil took second in the 500 freestyle (4:52.34). Alex Fruth was eighth.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Twigg, Nathanyel Samment, Bosinger and Ozil completed the race in 1:33.2 to take fourth.

Ethan Bull took seventh in the 100 backstroke and Jonah Bentley took eighth.

Russell won the 100 breast in 1:00.09.

The Hornets finished the day with a second place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, swam by Ozil, Valdes, Bosinger and Russell in 3:22.