Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 6 - Sunday, Jan 8

Don't expect much sunshine this weekend. But at least the high temperatures will remain above freezing. Can't complain about that in early January.

Weekend weather: Friday, Jan 6 - Sunday, Jan 8

Friday January 6

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 39° Low: 27° with a 23% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the W.

Saturday January 7

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 38° Low: 22° with a 3% chance of snow with 6 mph winds from the NW.

Sunday January 8

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 37° Low: 22° with a 2% chance of snow with 4 mph winds from the S.

There you have it!