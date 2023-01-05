1-05-2023 7:05pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 6 - Sunday, Jan 8
Don't expect much sunshine this weekend. But at least the high temperatures will remain above freezing. Can't complain about that in early January.
Friday January 6
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 39° Low: 27° with a 23% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the W.
Saturday January 7
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 38° Low: 22° with a 3% chance of snow with 6 mph winds from the NW.
Sunday January 8
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 37° Low: 22° with a 2% chance of snow with 4 mph winds from the S.
