What to do in Saline This Weekend: Live Music, Pickleball, Farmers Market, and More!

The hustle and bustle of the holidays are behind us. But there is still plenty to in Saline.

...

20 events this week on our calendar: Saturday, Jan 7 - Friday, Jan 13

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

OLLI's Winter Open House

- Fri Jan 6 9:30 am

Washtenaw Community College

Please join us for our free and open to the public in-person Winter Open House. We are planning an engaging and exciting event for potential and returning members. Socialize with your friends and enjoy some delicious food and beverages. Register: https://bit.ly/3SQtONY [more details]

Other Events

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Jan 7 9:00 am

Liberty School

Fresh produce, meat, cheese, baked goods, crafts and everything in between! Your source for Saline's freshest and tastiest food in an inviting indoor location. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. [more details]

Drop-In Pickle Ball at Saline Rec Center - Sat Jan 7 2:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

Drop-In pickle ball hours at Saline Rec Center. Sundays, 2:30PM-4:00PM, Mondays, 9:00AM-11:00AM, Thursdays,4:00PM-5:15PM. For more info, call 734-429-3502. [more details]

MUSIC: Jim Burd @ Dan's Downtown Tavern - Sat Jan 7 6:30 pm

Dan's Downtown Tavern

Jim Burd plays classic rock from 6:30 to 10 at Dan's Downtown Tavern. [more details]

Under the Sea University @ Saline Rec - Sun Jan 8 2:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

Under the Sea University

Sunday 1/8 2:00-3:30 pm

Event includes two live mermaids; mermaid makeovers including hair, face paint and glitter; live vocal performance from each mermaid; under the sea dance party; interactive mermaid training in the water; certificate with name to coordinate; official honorary mermaid; small craft or activity.

Refund requests are subject to our normal cancellation policy. No refunds after 1/7/23 at 9 pm.

[more details]

Extend and Bend Stretch with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC - Mon Jan 9 8:45 am

SASC

Extend and Bend Stretch with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC. Mondays beginning 1/9. 8:45AM-9:45AM. $42/month. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Beginning Recorder at SASC - Mon Jan 9 12:00 pm

SASC

Beginning Recorder with Instructor Felix Chow at SASC. Mondays beginning January 9-February 27. 12:00PM-12:45PM. $12/member. [more details]

Continuing Recorder at SASC - Mon Jan 9 1:00 pm

SASC

Continuing Recorder with Instructor Felix Chow at SASC. Mondays, January 9-February 27. 1:00PM-2:00PM. $15/member. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Brain, Breath and Bend Chair Yoga at SASC - Mon Jan 9 4:15 pm

SASC

Brain, Breath and Bend Chair Yoga at SASC. Mondays, January 9-February 27. 4:15PM-5:15PM. $42/member. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Chapter Champs Book Club - Mon Jan 9 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

This is a monthly in-person book discussion group for independent readers in Grades 1-4. This month's book is Hamster and Cheese by Colleen Venable.

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion. Click here to register.

[more details]

Fit for Life with Instructor Laurel Larson at SASC - Tue Jan 10 8:45 am

SASC

Fit For Life with Instructor Laurel Larson at SASC. Tuesdays beginning January 10th, 8:45AM-9:45AM. $56/session. Thursdays beginning January 26, 8:45AM-9:45AM. $35/session. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Balance Strong Plus! with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC - Tue Jan 10 10:00 am

SASC

Balance Strong Plus with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC. Tuesdays beginning January 10th. 10:00AM-11:00AM. $56/session. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Adaptive Hatha Yoga with Instructor Patty Hart at SASC - Tue Jan 10 11:15 am

SASC

Adaptive Hatha Yoga with Instructor Patty Hart at SASC beginning January 10th and 11th. Tuesdays or Wednesdays, 11:15AM-12:45PM. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Tai Chi Beginning at SASC - Wed Jan 11 11:30 am

SASC

Tai Chi Beginning at SASC. Wednesdays, January 11-March 15. 11:30AM-12:30PM. $70/member. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Zentangle with Instructor Barbaranne Branca, PhD, at SASC - Wed Jan 11 3:30 pm

SASC

Zentangle with Instructor Barbaranne Branca, PhD, at Saline Area Senior Center. Wednesdays beginning January 11. $33/session. Beginning Zentangle , 3:30PM-4:30PM. Continuing Zentangle, 2:15PM-3:15PM. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Graphic Novel Book Club - Wed Jan 11 4:45 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for readers of graphic novels and comics in grades 4-8. Discuss the story, art, and participate in themed activities. This month's book is Freestyle by Gale Galligan.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion. Registration required.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Trivia Night! Famous Gingers - Wed Jan 11 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Lucy. Ann Margaret. Prince Harry. Ron Weasley. Ariel. Who is your favorite redhead?

In honor of Kiss A Ginger Day (1.12.2023), this week's theme is... FAVORITE GINGERS!

Compete against your friends, family, and crimson-coifed bestie for bragging rights.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.

Each question starts at 100 points, but answer… [more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Thu Jan 12 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for children birth to 7 years old.

Presented by members of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Balance Strong with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC - Thu Jan 12 10:00 am

SASC

Balance Strong with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC. Thursdays beginning January 12th. 10:00AM-11:00AM. $56/session. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Thu Jan 12 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for children birth to 7 years old. Presented by members of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Click here to register.

[more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.