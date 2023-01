DEXTER - Saline defeated Dexter, 58-49, at Dexter High School, to win its third straight game.

Harrison Rogers and Zach Fidh each scored 16 points and Jonathan Sanderson scored 14 points to lead Saline.

Saline is 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC Red. The Hornets return to action at home Jan. 17 to Chelsea, who is 7-0.