Saline Police & Fire Calls, Jan. 13, 2023

The following calls for service to Saline Police and Saline Area Fire were observed.

Jan. 11

10:46 a.m. - Fire dispatched for a general fire alarm at Saline Evangelical Home. Firefighters found nothing showing.

12:40 p.m. - Fire dispatched for an alarm at a Macon Road home. Firefighters determined it was a false alarm.

2:12 p.m. - Fire dispatched for a traumatic injury on Dundee Circle.

4:12 p.m. - Police dispatched to the 100 block of East Henry Street for an altercation. Fire was called to treat a man at the scene. One man was transported to St. Joseph's hospital.

4:20 p.m. - Fire dispatched for a medical on the 100 block of East Henry Street. A male suffered a contusion to the eye after an assault.

4:27 p.m. - Fire dispatched for a small brush fire on the 3200 block of Waters Meadow Trail.

4:32 p.m. - Two vehicle crash at Michigan Avenue, west of Ann Arbor Street. Two vehicles blocking the left lane. No injuries. Saline Police assisted by Michigan State Police.

5:52 - Saline Police dispatched to put down an injured deer on the 8900 block of Saline-Milan Road. The deer was OK and made it out to the woods.

9:50 p.m. - Police dispatched for an alarm on the 400 block of East Michigan. Police found an open door but no signs of a break-in.

11:01 - Police traffic stop results in a suspended driving charge and a towed vehicle.

Jan 12

1:32 a.m. - Fire dispatched for a fire alarm on Bellweather Drive

2:45 a.m. - Police dispatched for a security alarm at Lafontaine.

10:05 a.m. - Police dispatched to the 100 block of East Michigan Ave for a possible fight in progress.

10:20 a.m. - Fire dispatched to Goodwill for a woman who is sick and not alert.

10:40 a.m. - Police dispatched to help SAFD in convincing a sick woman not to walk home from the Goodwill.

2:50 p.m. - Police respond to an alarm on Tefft Court.