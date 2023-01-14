Emagine Saline Hosts Sensory-Friendly Screening of SMALLFOOT

Join Emagine Saline for a unique, sensory-friendly screening of SMALLFOOT on Saturday, Jan. 21 with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters.

Emagine Entertainment understands that movies should be as accessible as possible for everyone, as this sensory-friendly special program makes going to the movies a more enjoyable experience for families, children, and teens with sensory needs.

In SMALLFOOT (Rated PG), a Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as “humans” really do exist.

What does Sensory Friendly mean?

First, it means sensory friendly experience (lights up a bit, sound down a bit). Second, if your child needs to get up, move, dance, sing…No problem. Third, guests are welcome to bring a safe snack for any food allergies or food avoidance/restrictions.

Films will be shown in 2D.

This movie is open to friends, families, children and teens with sensory needs along with their supporters.