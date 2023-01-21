BASKETBALL: Mesman Scores 23 as Saline Wins 5th Straight

Saline is now 5-for-5 in 2023.

The Hornets defeated Lincoln, 62-49, to improve to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the SEC Red.

Junior Dylan Mesman led the charge for Saline, scoring 23 points. Freshman Jonathan Sanderson scored 22. Zachary Fidh scored nine.

A few notes:

Saline has won five straight games for the first time since 2020 when Saline finished the regular season on a winning streak.

The last time Saline won more than five straight was 2016 when the Hornets went on a nine-game tear in December and January.

Saline is home to Pioneer and Bedford next week - completing their first run through the SEC Red. Pioneer is 4-6. The Pioneers lost to Huron, 52-30 on Friday. Bedford is 10-1. Bedford beat Monroe, 63-43 on Friday. Bedford has quite a few smaller schools on the schedule, including Blissfield, Whiteford, Stockbridge and Erie Mason.