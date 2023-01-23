THIS WEEK IN HORNET COUNTRY: Hockey Team Takes SEC, Boys Basketball Perfect in 23, Girls Basketball Rains 3s

There was much good news to report from the Saline High School sports scene last week. Let's get to it.

Saline Boys Basketball

Last week. Last week the Hornets went 2-0. It started with the brilliant comeback against Chelsea and finished with a win over Lincoln.

Standings. Saline is 3-2 in the SEC Red and they complete their first cycle through the league this week:

Noteworthy. The Hornets, now 8-3 overall, have won five straight for only the second time since 2016.

This week. Saline hosts Pioneer Tuesday and Bedford Friday.

Star Power. Freshman Jonathan Sanderson is getting statewide attention after his mammoth 39-point effort against Chelsea. He had another big game Friday. Dylan Mesman also poured in 23 vs Lincoln.

Playoffs. The boys will play at Lincoln in a district that also includes Huron, Pioneer, Lincoln and Ypsilanti.

Saline Girls Basketball

Last week. Saline suffered a rare loss at Grass Lake and responded with a lopsided win at Lincoln.

Standings. The Hornets, at 5-0, sit atop the SEC Red Standings with two games remaining on their first trek through the conference.

Noteworthy. Saline hit 14 three-pointers against Lincoln, setting a new team mark and making the MHSAA Records page. The Hornets also scored 82 points - believed to be tied for the second-best in team history.

This week. On Tuesday the Hornets visit Pioneer - who beat Saline in the district last year. Then they host Bedford at 5:30 Friday. At the moment, Saline and Bedford are the only unbeaten teams in the SEC Red.

Star Power. A team that shares the ball and playing time as much as the Hornets won't always see the big numbers in point totals. Four players reached double figures in points Friday, Kate Stemmer (17), Keira Roehm (14), Kadyn Maida (13), and Taylor Kangas (11).

Playoffs. Saline will play in the Belleville district with Belleville, Lincoln, and Ypsilanti. Belleville (10-3) looks like the team to keep an eye on.

Saline Ice Hockey

Last week: Saline picked up three wins, defeating Lenawee, 3-2, at Yost, defeating Jackson, 4-2, at the Ice Cube, and defeating Woodhaven, 7-2, at Southgate Arena.

Standings. The Hornets have officially clinched the SEC Red Title. The SEC Red schedule still has two games, but nobody has a chance to catch the undefeated Hornets.

Noteworthy. The hockey team has a longer streak going than the boys' basketball team. Saline has won eight straight since the Dec. 10 loss to Novi.

This week. Saline visits Chelsea Wednesday to play Skyline and heads to Traverse City to play Traverse City Central Friday and Traverse City West on Saturday.

Star Power: Blake Woodrel (2-1-3) and Mateo Iadipaolo (1-2-3) each had three points in the win over Woodhaven. Antonio Giacalone scored twice in the win over Jackson. Iadipaolo (1-1-2) had two points in the win over Lenawee. Tyler Schroeder earned two wins and Drew Helmer had one.

Playoffs. Saline plays in Region 8 with host Brighton, Pioneer, Woodhaven, Huron and Southgate Anderson. Brighton (13-4) and Saline (14-2) are going to be the teams to watch.

Saline Wrestling

Last week. On senior night, the Hornets picked up wins against Ypsilanti (72-4) and Hamtramck (72-12)

Standings. Bedford's out front in the SEC Red.

This week: Saline visits Monroe Thursday and hosts the Saline Superduels Saturday.

Star Power. Brice LaFleur won his weight class in the tournament Saturday in Warren.

Playoffs. The Hornets host the team district Feb. 9. Saline's longtime hold on the district trophy will be tested by Dexter, which has been added to the district this year. Skyline and Huron are also in the district. The Hornets will visit Livonia Stevenson Feb. 11 for the individual districts. Saline hosts the regional Feb. 18.

Other news:

The Saline competitive cheer team hosts the second SEC jamboree of the season on Thursday at 6.