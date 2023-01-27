Saline Student Evan Steele Joins Albion College Wilson Institute for Medicine

ALBION, MI (01/19/2023)-- Evan Steele was recently recognized as a member of Albion College's Lisa and James Wilson Institute for Medicine.

Steele is a first-year student at Albion College. Steele is a resident of Saline and is a graduate of Saline High School.

The Wilson Institute supports and prepares students to be exemplary and altruistic physicians, dentists, veterinarians, and other healthcare professionals. Through an innovative academic curriculum and immersive clinical, research, and community service initiatives, Wilson students become leaders in healthcare.

Albion College's School for Public Purpose and Professional Advancement (SPP) is a national example of liberal arts innovation related to the public purposes of higher education. The SPP serves campus and civic leaders with the tools necessary to name and pursue our moral response to the world, its challenges and its possibilities. SPP's affiliated institutes and centers provide student opportunities for experiential learning related to business, the environment, race and belonging, public policy, and medicine.

Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence in the liberal arts tradition, a learning-centered commitment, and a future-oriented perspective.