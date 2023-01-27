What to do in Saline this weekend: Toy Show, Swim-A-Saurus Rex and Pokemon Weekend

It appears to be that time of year - when events on community calendars are few and far between.

4 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan 27 - Sunday, Jan 29

Saline FFA Farm Toy Show - Sat Jan 28 8:00 am

Liberty School

35th Annual Benefit for Saline High School FFA Chapter. 8-11am pancake breakfast, 9am-2pm Farm Toy Show, 11am Kids pedal tractor pull

Adults: $5, Ages 6-12: $3, Age 5 and under is free [more details]

Swim-a-Saurus Rex @ the Rec Center - Fri Jan 27 5:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

Saline Recreation hosts Swim-A-Saurus Rex, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Jan. 27. Cost is $12 a person. Ages 2+There will be plenty of dinosaur toys to play with and take home at the end of the evening.

The event will run from 5:30 - 7 p.m. January 27. Cost is $12 a person. Adults must join their children in the pool.

The registration deadline is 1/26 if the event isn't sold out. No walk ins. More info at https://salinerec.com/ViewCourseActivityDetails.aspx?id=C137364 [more details]

Pokémon Weekend at The Creature Conservancy - Fri Jan 27 6:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

Pokémon Weekend at The Creature Conservancy. Adult Trivia Night on January 27, 7:00PM-9:30PM. $35/person. Tickets include beer/wine tasting. Pokémon Family Animal Night, January 29, 6:00PM-8:00PM. $25/adults, $15/kids 8-17. Pre-registration at both events is required. Visit www.thecreatureconservancy.org. [more details]

