What to do in Saline This Week: Chamber Open House, McPherson Local Cookie Decorating and Much More

...

18 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jan 31 - Monday, Feb 6

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Open House - Tue Jan 31 4:00 pm

SACC New Office

Join us for casual business networking from 4 - 6 PM. We will have prize drawings and refreshments by Costco. This is a great opportunity to meet your Chamber Board and fellow members! [more details]

Cooke Decorating with Laurel Twist & Co - Sat Feb 4 4:00 pm

McPherson Local

Join us and Laurel Twist & Co for a hands-on cookie decorating class where we will learn the basics of decorating with royal icing. This class is designed for all skill levels with step-by-step instruction and all supplies will be provided, including 6 pre-baked cookies. During this 1.5-2 hour class, we will practice piping icing using practice sheets, learn how to outline and flood cookies including wet-on-wet decorating, and leave with 6 delicious edible masterpieces.What is included? Step-by… [more details]

Other Events

British Tea Garden Trip with SASC - Mon Jan 30 10:45 am

SASC

British Tea Garden Trip with SASC. Monday, January 30, 10:45AM-2:30PM. $52/member. RSVP by January 20 at 734-429-9274 or salineseniors.org. [more details]

Salt Valley Arts Membership Month - Tue Jan 31 12:00 am

Salt Valley Arts

January is Salt Valley Arts Membership month. Yearly membership is $30. For more info, visit saltvalleyarts.org. [more details]

LifeChoices Discovery Workshop in Ann Arbor, by EHM Senior Solutions - Tue Jan 31 10:00 am

Webers Inn

LifeChoices® offers an innovative way to invest in securing your future long-term care needs, providing peace of mind while you remain in your own home. Our membership program empowers you to maintain your independence, supported by a comprehensive team to help ensure your future care needs are met when the time comes. Benefits include home maintenance, housekeeping, wellness services, your own personal advocate, care coordination, transportation and more.Enjoy a free breakfast while you learn… [more details]

Saline Chamber Open House - Tue Jan 31 4:00 pm

Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has moved again.

The chamber, a local non-profit that promotes the local business community, has moved to 100 E. Michigan Ave., Suite 10, beneath Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack.

The chamber will host an open house to show off its new space from 4-6 p.m., Jan. 31.

Snacks and beverages will be served at the event, which also offers a drawing for prizes and an opportunity for business networking. [more details]

Rec Center Feasibility Study Focus Group Meeting - Tue Jan 31 5:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

These meetings will serve as an opportunity for the community to provide feedback to inform the needs and wants of the community.

The study aims to recognize the demographic of the region; determine if updates to the Saline Rec Center are desired, feasible and beneficial to pursue; identify programs and features that would meet the needs and interests of the community; develop conceptual design options based on the assessment; and estimate the costs of improving, maintaining and operating… [more details]

Saline Rec Center Feasibility Study Focus Group - Wed Feb 1 8:30 am

Saline Rec Center

The public is invited and welcomed to attend either of the meetings. Should a resident like to attend, the Saline Rec Center asks they RSVP to www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a45aba722a1f85-feasibility#/ so they are able to accommodate for the correct amount of people.

For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation Director Carla Scruggs at cscruggs@cityofsaline.org or at (734) 429-3502 x 2509.

[more details]

Mosaics with Instructor Carol Torssell at SASC - Wed Feb 1 10:00 am

SASC

Mosaics with Instructor Carol Torssell at SASC. Wednesday, February 1. 10:00AM-12:00PM. $25/member. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

American Mahjong Lessons at SASC - Wed Feb 1 10:30 am

SASC

American Mahjong Lessons with instructors Debbie Heinold and Cindy Schaefer-Munz. Wednesday, February 1 and February 8. 10:30AM-11:30AM. $5/member. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Is This Normal? - Thu Feb 2 1:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

A ɴᴇᴡ 13 ᴡᴇᴇᴋ sᴇʀɪᴇs ᴏғ GʀɪᴇғSʜᴀʀᴇ ᴡɪʟʟ ʙᴇɢɪɴ ᴏɴ Tʜᴜʀsᴅᴀʏ, Fᴇʙ. 2ɴᴅ ɪɴ ʀᴏᴏᴍ 12 ғʀᴏᴍ 1:00 ᴛᴏ 3:00 ᴘ.ᴍ. The first topic is: Is This Normal?Grief Share is a Christian based and Biblically centered support group designed to help people as they journey through grief that surrounds them after the loss of a loved one. The official title of the program is “Your Journey from Mourning to Joy.” Workbooks are $20 each, but there are no other costs related to the sessions. Please share this information… [more details]

5th Grade Choir and Swarm of Voices Concert - Thu Feb 2 7:00 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

Come and hear a mix of the youngest and oldest singers in our district. This concert is free and features singers from 3rd to 12th grade! [more details]

OLLI Reads - Fri Feb 3 10:30 am

Washtenaw Community College

The World Beneath Their Feet: Mountaineering, Madness, and the Deadly Race to Summit the Himalayas with Scott Ellsworth. $10, See UM OLLI website for more information: olli-umich.org [more details]

SHS Bowling Team Fundraiser at Station 300 - Sat Feb 4 12:00 pm

Station 300

Saline High School Bowling Team fundraiser at Station 300. Saturday, February 4 at 12:00PM. $25/bowler. [more details]

Tom & Jerry, Sensory-Friendly Screening - Sat Feb 4 12:00 pm

Emagine Saline

Join Emagine Entertainment in Saline for a unique, sensory-friendly screening of TOM AND JERRY at noon, Saturday, Feb. 4 with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters.

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom &… [more details]

SMS Winter Snow Ball - Sat Feb 4 6:00 pm

Saline Middle School

Saline Middle School Winter Snow Ball. Saturday, February 4, 6:00PM-8:00PM. [more details]

Blood Drive - Sun Feb 5 9:00 am

St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church Blood Drive

St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church Blood Drive hosts a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5.

The blood drive, organized by Versiti Blood Centers, takes place in the Parish Hall. The church is located at 910 Austin Road in Saline.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Schedule an appointment at 866-MIBLOOD or visit www.versiti.org/MI.

Donors will receive a beanie cap, while supplies last.

Donors are reminded to eat a healthy meal and drink water before… [more details]

