What to do in Saline this weekend: Cookie Decorating Downtown, Tennis Fundraiser, Tom & Jerry and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

Post your events on our calendar by noon Sunday to be in our next weekday feature!

...

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Feb 3 - Sunday, Feb 5

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Cooke Decorating with Laurel Twist & Co - Sat Feb 4 4:00 pm

McPherson Local

Join us and Laurel Twist & Co for a hands-on cookie decorating class where we will learn the basics of decorating with royal icing. This class is designed for all skill levels with step-by-step instruction and all supplies will be provided, including 6 pre-baked cookies. During this 1.5-2 hour class, we will practice piping icing using practice sheets, learn how to outline and flood cookies including wet-on-wet decorating, and leave with 6 delicious edible masterpieces.What is included? Step-by… [more details]

SHS Tennis Program Fundraiser - Sun Feb 5 2:00 pm

Travis Pointe Country Club

The Saline Girls and Boys Tennis Teams invite you to a Tennis A Thon! Bring your racket, your tennis shoes and your can do spirit to help raise funds to purchase a team tent, windscreen, court time and other gear for all SHS teams! Donations of any amounts are welcome and all abilities are invited. No need to RSVP-we would love to see you! [more details]

Other Events

OLLI Reads - Fri Feb 3 10:30 am

Washtenaw Community College

The World Beneath Their Feet: Mountaineering, Madness, and the Deadly Race to Summit the Himalayas with Scott Ellsworth. $10, See UM OLLI website for more information: olli-umich.org [more details]

First Friday at The Creature Conservancy - Fri Feb 3 7:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

First Friday at The Creature Conservancy, February 3, 7:00PM-9:00PM. $12/adults, $13/tickets at the door. Call 734-929-9324 to register. [more details]

Tom & Jerry, Sensory-Friendly Screening - Sat Feb 4 12:00 pm

Emagine Saline

Join Emagine Entertainment in Saline for a unique, sensory-friendly screening of TOM AND JERRY at noon, Saturday, Feb. 4 with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters.

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom &… [more details]

Tom & Jerry, Sensory-Friendly Screening - Sat Feb 4 12:00 pm

Emagine Saline

Join Emagine Entertainment in Saline for a unique, sensory-friendly screening of TOM AND JERRY at noon, Saturday, Feb. 4 with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters.

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom &… [more details]

SHS Bowling Team Fundraiser at Station 300 - Sat Feb 4 12:00 pm

Station 300

Saline High School Bowling Team fundraiser at Station 300. Saturday, February 4 at 12:00PM. $25/bowler. [more details]

SMS Winter Snow Ball - Sat Feb 4 6:00 pm

Saline Middle School

Saline Middle School Winter Snow Ball. Saturday, February 4, 6:00PM-8:00PM. [more details]

Blood Drive - Sun Feb 5 9:00 am

St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church Blood Drive

St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church Blood Drive hosts a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5.

The blood drive, organized by Versiti Blood Centers, takes place in the Parish Hall. The church is located at 910 Austin Road in Saline.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Schedule an appointment at 866-MIBLOOD or visit www.versiti.org/MI.

Donors will receive a beanie cap, while supplies last.

Donors are reminded to eat a healthy meal and drink water before… [more details]

Vision Board Creation - Sun Feb 5 12:00 pm

Yogacentric

This vision board workshop is an interactive event in which participants create a visual representation of their goals, dreams, and aspirations.

The purpose of a vision board is to help individuals clarify and focus on what they want to achieve in their personal or professional lives.

During the workshop, participants will be guided through the process of identifying and selecting images, quotes, and other visual elements that reflect their goals and values. They will then use these… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.