BASKETBALL: Shots Don't Fall at Bedford, Saline Takes First SEC Red Loss

BEDFORD - Saline's long-range attack couldn't find a rhythm Friday as Bedford defeated Saline, 37-29.

It was a game like many others the Hornets have played against good opponents. Close score. Defensive struggle. But what this game lacked was that 4-5 minute hot streak that allowed the Hornets to put their opponent away.

Saline fell to 16-3.

More importantly, the Kicking Mules handed Saline its first loss in the SEC Red. Saline and Bedford are both 10-1 in the SEC Red.

Saline visits a tough Dexter (8-3 in the SEC Red) team Tuesday. Dexter lost twice to Bedford and once to Saline.

"We don't have time to hang our heads. Time to prepare for Dexter," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Here are the stats:

Taylor Kangas 7 points, 2 steals, 4 assists

Kate Stemmer 6 points, 2 rebounds

Hadley Griffin 6 points

Kadyn Maida 5 points, 3 steals

Anna Hesse 3 points, 4 rebounds

Beth Ann Ford 2 points, 4 rebounds

Saline got caught chasing the game early.

Nyah Mullins (16 points) got the Mules off to a good start with a strong drive to the hoop and then a three pointer.

Midway through the quarter, Taylor Kangas scored on a good drive through the paint. Payton Pudlowski replied with a couple of free throw baskets to give Bedford a 7-2 lead.

Kaidyn Maida came off the bench to give the Saline offense a shot in the arm. She made a nice drive through traffic for two points then hit another rainbow three to tie the game at 7.

In the second quarter, Beth Ann Ford traded baskets to Mullins to start the quarter - but then the Mules went on a nine-point run, getting a three from Peyton Behnke (17 points) and much more.

Late in the quarter, Hadley Griffin hit a three from the corner to make it 18-12.

Despite the offensive drought, the Hornets were just six points back.

Saline spent most of the second half playing catchup - but they never quite did.

Anna Hesse hit a free throw and then Taylor Kangas scored a triple to get Saline to within two at 18-16.

Down 20-16, Anna Hesse scored from within the paint to make it a two-point game.

With Kangas on the floor after taking a shot to the face, Behnke hit a three. She followed that up with a basket to make it 25-18. Kate Stemmer replied with a three-pointer.

After two points from the stripe by Mullins, Kangas re-entered the game and scored. Saline was down 27-23 to start the fourth.

After a point from the stripe and a basket by Behnke, the Hornets were down 30-23.

Stemmer and Griffin hit trips to cut the lead to 30-29.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, Behnke came right back down the court and hit a three. Down the stretch, Behnke and Mullins each went 2-for-2 from the line to extend the lead.

For the game, Saline was 1-for-4 from the stripe. Bedford was 11-for-15.

From three-point territory, Saline was 6-for-37 and Bedford was 4-for-8.

"We just didn't make open looks from three tonight. Our defense was solid. We held them to 11 field goals. You've got to feel good about that. We also made 11 field goals. However, they were 11-for-15 from the free throw line while we were 1-for-4. That free-throw discrepancy along with our shooting percentage proved to be the difference in the end," Roehm said.

Despite the loss, Roehm was happy with the team's battle level.

"I was really proud of my girls. They battled all the way to the end. We were within 1 with 1 minute left. They never gave up or stopped playing. I am very proud of this team," Roehm said.