Cancun Mexican Restaurant and Cantina Coming to Saline

Cancun Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is coming to Saline.

The restaurant, not to be confused with Cancun Mexican Grill in Saline, will open at the site of the former Ruby Tuesday's restaurant in the Commons at Sauk shopping plaza that also features Emagine, Mancino's, Boneheads and other businesses.

City records show the property was sold to Cancun Property #3 LLC on Feb. 3 for $950,000. Ruby Tuesday closed abruptly in March of 2020.

Cancun Mexican Restaurant and Cantina has locations in Fenton and Linden. The company announced its third restaurant on its Facebook Page.

Click here to see the menu of the Fenton restaurant.

Answering questions on its Facebook Page, the restaurant differentiated itself from the existing Saline restaurant with a similar name, saying that restaurant is owned by a different family.

Cancun Mexican Grill, located at 405 E. Michigan Ave., is part of a chain that includes Okemos, Lansing, Grand Ledge, St. Johns, and Alma.