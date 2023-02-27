Saline Alum Taybor Pepper's Contract Announcement Video Goes Viral

Saline High School alum Taybor Pepper, long snapper for the San Francisco 49ers, is getting national attention for a video he posted to announce his three-year contract extension.

The video begins with a mournful guitar line and Pepper walking away as text thanks the fans for his last three years in the organization. But as the video goes on, it suddenly changes from a sullen goodbye video into a boisterous "I'm not leaving" video.

Pepper's video has more than 1,000 retweets and 8,000 likes on Twitter, where it has been viewed 410,000 times. On Instagram, there are more than 5,000 likes and 350 comments.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TayborSnapping/status/1629643816029282304 -->

Pepper is married to Saline High School graduate Haley Williams Pepper - the former Miss Michigan.

After graduating from Michigan State University, Pepper struggled to catch on to an NFL team, trying out for several teams before landing a job in Green Bay in 2017. Injuries slowed him along the way. He joined the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

He's played three years in San Francisco, including 17 games each of the last two years.

The 6'4, 245-pound long snapper is 28 years old.