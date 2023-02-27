LETTER TO THE EDITOR: In Support of Saline Police Dispatchers

In Support of Saline Police Dispatchers

First, I am one of your patrol officers, but I am writing this solely for myself. I do not speak as a representative of the city, the police department, the Chief, or anyone else but me.

Every few years there is talk among council members of disbanding the police dispatch. This year they are again talking about it.

'Dispatching' is not just about answering the phone and sending a cop. In fact, that is just a fraction of the tasks your Saline PD dispatchers do.

Your dispatchers are responsible for an array of administrative functions that help free the sergeants and patrol officers to do police work. Some of the tasks they assist in include; sex offender registry, pistol purchase permits, abandoned/impounded vehicle entry into and canceling from the law

enforcement computer system, warrant entry and canceling, personal protection order entry and canceling, conditional release bond entry and canceling, updating business emergency contacts, monitoring CCTV cameras on city property, receiving FOIA requests, and I am sure I have omitted many other tasks.

Sure, these tasks can be shifted to the sergeants and patrol officers. But wouldn't you rather have your officers on the streets, enforcing traffic laws and being a visible deterrence to those who might be looking to commit crimes?

John Belknap