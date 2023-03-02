BASKETBALL: Saline Shreds Ypsilanti, Advances to District Championship

BELLEVILLE - The Saline varsity girls' basketball team defeated Ypsilanti, 47-10, to advance to the district championship game.

The Hornets will face host Belleville, who defeated Lincoln, 86-34, in the final at 7 p.m., Friday at Belleville. Saline and Belleville have not played this season.

"This was a great team win! We really shared it well and had so many people do incredible things. Now it’s time to get back to prepare against a tough Belleville team," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Stats:

Anna Hesse 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 assists

Keira Roehm 8 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Taylor Kangas 8 points, 3 steals, 2 assists

Kate Stemmer 4 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 assists

Kadyn Maida 4 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocks

Beth Ann Ford 4 points, 3 rebounds

Lindsey Clarke 4 points

Hadley Griffin 3 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals

Payton Maloney 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

Video highlights:

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1631059714564816896 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1631060079347748870 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1631060624041017346 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1631063256453242880 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1631064505479315456 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1631069055703547907 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1631071156152197120 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1631072439932276739 -->