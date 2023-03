Saline Varsity Blues, a non-profit performing youth show choir, holds its annual gala on March 18 at Weber's in Ann Arbor.

Tickets for the sock hop fundraising gala cost $70 each and can be purchased at www.salinevarsityblues.com.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and promises a night of dinner, dancing, entertainment, and more.

For more information, email salinevarsityblues@gmail.com