3-08-2023 1:03am
MDOT Announces Timetable for Work on US-23, Willis Road, On Ramps
MDOT advising of the following scheduled freeway, road, and ramp closures.
Northbound and Southbound US-23 at Willis Road:
- Starts on: March 10
- Ends on: March 13
- Fri: 10 p.m. - Sat: 6 a.m.
- Sat: 9 p.m. - Sun: 6 a.m.
- Sun: 9 p.m. - Mon: 5 a.mm.
- Detour: Traffic will be detoured to utilize the exit and entrance Willis Road ramps on NB and SB US-23.
Eastbound and Westbound Willis Road at US-23
- Starts on: March 10, 9 a.m.
- Ends on: June 18 5 p.m.
- Detour: Traffic will be detoured to utilize Carpenter Road, US-12, and Platt Road.
Eastbound Willis Road ramp to NB US-23
- Starts on: 03/10/2023 9 a.m.
- Ends on: 06/18/2023 5 p.m.
- Detour: Traffic will be detoured to Utilize Platt Road to US-12 to NB US-23