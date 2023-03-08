MDOT Announces Timetable for Work on US-23, Willis Road, On Ramps

MDOT advising of the following scheduled freeway, road, and ramp closures.

Northbound and Southbound US-23 at Willis Road:

Starts on: March 10

Ends on: March 13

Fri: 10 p.m. - Sat: 6 a.m.

Sat: 9 p.m. - Sun: 6 a.m.

Sun: 9 p.m. - Mon: 5 a.mm.

Detour: Traffic will be detoured to utilize the exit and entrance Willis Road ramps on NB and SB US-23.

Eastbound and Westbound Willis Road at US-23

Starts on: March 10, 9 a.m.

Ends on: June 18 5 p.m.

Detour: Traffic will be detoured to utilize Carpenter Road, US-12, and Platt Road.

Eastbound Willis Road ramp to NB US-23