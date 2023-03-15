Saline Spring Craft Show Crafter Preview

Dog treats by RHONDA BARRON in Booth 86 are unlike the standard commercial ones bought in a store. First, there are no artificial chemicals or fillers; they are gluten and cocoa free which makes them available to most dogs with dietary restrictions. Second, they have a 9-month unrefrigerated shelf life and are produced in a state-licensed facility. Rhonda has perfected the recipes which now are available in 8 different flavors and sizes. Although they are just dog treats, Rhonda strives for cuteness with packaging and affordable pricing. Being an avid animal lover with a background in biology and chemistry, she has produced these homemade healthy dog treats for over 20 years.