Saline Spring Craft Show Crafter Preview

When you visit Booth 19 on Saturday, March 18, at Saline Middle School, JANE HOWE will have on display over 300 night lights. Having learned the art in the 70’s, Jane continues to create her own patterns and designs using a variety of colorful glass. When entering Jane’s booth, she will seek out your favorite color or décor, your interests or hobbies to aid in making your selection. Her custom work recently included a request to use dried flowers from a mother’s funeral which she secured between two pieces of glass, to keep them forever in the created light. Her best sellers include the map of Michigan and pine trees along with agates. Stop by her booth to “say Hi” to this creative crafter.