Saline Singularity, the Saline High School robotics program, hosts an open house from 6:30-8 p.m., March 15, in the Commons at Saline High School.

The team will present information about the team, showcase the team's robot and take guests on tours of their shop.

For more information about the program visit www.salinerobotics.org or email singularitybusiness@salinerobotics.org.