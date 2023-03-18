Saline City Council Preview, March 20, 2023

Saline City Council meets Monday for a work session (5:30 p.m.) and regular meeting 7:30 p.m.

Work Meeting

At the work meeting, city council will discuss its Capital Improvement Plan for 2023-28. The Capital Improvement Plan is used as a tool to identify and financially plan for the requested

equipment and infrastructure needs of the city.

You can track the projects at the city's ClearGov page.

Regular Meeting

Here are some of the topics of discussion at Monday's meeting.