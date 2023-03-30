3-30-2023 3:42pm
Washtenaw County Road Commission's Current Projects
Here's a look at the Washtenaw County Road Commission's current projects.
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Detour
|Project Details
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - April 14
|Detour map
|Permit work: sanitary installation
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Morgan Rd and Platt Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Feb. 13 - April 14
|N/A
|Permit work: private road installation
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and Michigan Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|N/A
|Non-motorized pathway construction
|Pittsfield
|Bemis Rd between Moon Rd and east of N. Warner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Feb. 6 - April 10
|N/A
|Forestry & drainage improvements
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Textile Rd between Crane Rd and Rawsonville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Feb. 6 - April 10
|N/A
|Forestry & drainage improvements
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 1 - Nov. 15
|N/A
|Non-motorized pathway construction
|York
|Willis Rd Bridge, between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd, over US-23
|Bridge closure
|March 10 - June 18
|Detour map
|Bridge rehabilitation
|York
|Hack Rd between Maple Rd and Ridge Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - 14
|N/A
|Forestry
|York
|Judd Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - 14
|N/A
|Forestry
|York
|Judd Rd between Platt Rd and US-23
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - 14
|N/A
|Forestry
|York
|Moon Rd between Stony Creek Rd and Saline-Milan Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - 14
|N/A
|Forestry
|York
|Eastbound Willis Rd on ramp to northbound US-23
|Ramp closure
|March 10 - June 18
|Detour map
|Road reconstruction
|Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd, west of Leforge Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|March 10 - April 30
|N/A
|Permit work: forestry