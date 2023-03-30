Here's a look at the Washtenaw County Road Commission's current projects.

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline Detour Project Details Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - April 14 Detour map Permit work: sanitary installation Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and Platt Rd Intermittent lane closure Feb. 13 - April 14 N/A Permit work: private road installation Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and Michigan Ave Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept. N/A Non-motorized pathway construction Pittsfield Bemis Rd between Moon Rd and east of N. Warner Rd Intermittent lane closure Feb. 6 - April 10 N/A Forestry & drainage improvements Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Textile Rd between Crane Rd and Rawsonville Rd Intermittent lane closure Feb. 6 - April 10 N/A Forestry & drainage improvements Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closure April 1 - Nov. 15 N/A Non-motorized pathway construction York Willis Rd Bridge, between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd, over US-23 Bridge closure March 10 - June 18 Detour map Bridge rehabilitation York Hack Rd between Maple Rd and Ridge Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - 14 N/A Forestry York Judd Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - 14 N/A Forestry York Judd Rd between Platt Rd and US-23 Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - 14 N/A Forestry York Moon Rd between Stony Creek Rd and Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - 14 N/A Forestry York Eastbound Willis Rd on ramp to northbound US-23 Ramp closure March 10 - June 18 Detour map Road reconstruction Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of Leforge Rd Intermittent lane restrictions March 10 - April 30 N/A Permit work: forestry