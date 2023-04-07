Stavros, Nelson, Balint Named to Dean's List at Albion College

ALBION -- Albion College announces students who were named to the Dean's List or who were named new Albion College Fellows at the end of the Fall 2022 semester.

Saline student Brayden Stavros was named to the Albion College Dean's List. Stavros is majoring in psychology education with a concentration in elementary education. Stavros is the child of Jennifer Stavros of Saline and Darrell Stavros of Ypsilanti and is a graduate of Saline High School.

Saline student Cole Nelson was named to the Albion College Dean's List. Nelson is majoring in finance with a minor in anthropology and a concentration in the Carl A. Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management. Nelson is the child of Scott Nelson and Jana Nelson of Saline and is a graduate of Saline High School.

Saline student Ian Balint was named to the Albion College Dean's List. Balint is a FIRST-YEAR STUDENT at Albion College. Balint is a resident of Saline and is a graduate of Saline High School.

Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence in the liberal arts tradition, a learning-centered commitment, and a future-oriented perspective.