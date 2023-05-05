What to do in Saline this weekend: FFA Plant Sale, Art Show, Food Trucks, Glass Fusion Workshop and More

The weather is perfect for springing into action this weekend. Here's a guide to what's happening in Saline.

...

16 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 5 - Sunday, May 7

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline FFA Plant Sale - Fri May 5 3:00 pm

Saline FFA Web Site

Live Online Salewww.SalineFFA.com$15.00 per basket pre paid onlyFFA High School Greenhouse1300 Campus ParkwayPick up is Thu May 11th 3-7 PMFri May 12th 3-7 PMSat May 13 8 AM to 12 noon [more details]

Two Guys Nomadic Grill Food Truck - Fri May 5 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

A mobile food trailer serving great food made with fresh ingredients.See Stony Lake Brewing Co.'s FULL FOOD TRUCK SCHEDULE at:https://www.stonylakebrewing.com/food-trucks [more details]

Sound Bath Meditation - Fri May 5 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation. In this time of sound bath, Rob will play singing bowls, gongs, and more with the intention of washing you with the sounds that bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and ease tension.

Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). We also have 7 zero gravity chairs available to the first 7 participants who… [more details]

Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck - Sat May 6 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Locally owned, and nationally known, Cousins Maine Lobster brings authentic Maine lobster to neighborhood!See Stony Lake Brewing Co.'s FULL FOOD TRUCK SCHEDULE at:

https://www.stonylakebrewing.com/food-trucks [more details]

Other Events

Milan Garden Club perennial sale and Hack House Museum open house - Fri May 5 1:00 pm

Hack House Museum

Perennial sale and Hack House museum open House Friday, May 5, 1-4 pm [more details]

SHS Spring Art Show - Fri May 5 4:00 pm

Saline High School

The Saline High School Spring Art Show takes place May 5-7.

It will be held in the high school's media center.

The reception is from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

The art show takes place from 4:30-7 p.m., Friday, 1-7 p.m., Saturday and 1-7 p.m., Sunday.

[more details]

Fused Glass Pendants and Jewelry Dish - Fri May 5 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Glass Fusion is the ART of making a design with Glass on Glass through the process of using a kiln to melt two or more pieces of glass together to fuse them. In this workshop you will learn basic skills and techniques in glass cutting and fused glass design. All materials will be provided.Join us for a fun glass fusion workshop. In this class you will make two glass pendants and a 5x5 inch dish, of your own design, to display them.These finished pieces would make a lovely Mother's Day gift for… [more details]

Halfway to Halloween - Sat May 6 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Halfway To Halloween is a Vendor, Craft and more show on Saturday May 6th, 2023 from 10am to 6pm. This is indoor event. If you are in the market for costumes, props, decorations, haunt related, horror related, oddities related, and one of kind custom pieces, this is the right place for you. [more details]

World Labyrinth Day Labyrinth Walk - Sat May 6 1:00 pm

Webster United Church of Christ

Join Veriditas Certified Labyrinth Facilitator, Rob Meyer-Kukan at Webster United Church of Christ, Dexter, Michigan for a labyrinth walk on World Labyrinth Day!

This event is offered as a donation based event to support programs at the Labyrinth.

Parking for this event can be found along Farrell Road or near to the barn. Once parked, follow the signs to the labyrinth.

Please register for this event by completing the form found here - https://forms.gle/DtGXdH2yrHeTr4hdA.

Weather Policy -… [more details]

Chocolate Tasting @ McPherson Local - Sat May 6 4:00 pm

McPherson Local

For the Love of Chocolate:

Join Harvest Chocolate for a Chocolate Tasting event that's perfect for Chocolate Lovers at McPherson Local on Saturday, May 6th! Take a delicious and informative journey with us from bean to bar, as they share the story of how chocolate is made and the important role that farmers play in the process. Then, you'll get to savor your very own flight of Harvest Chocolate and indulge in your love for chocolate.CLICK HERE for TICKETS [more details]

Kaleido-spoke: Glow in the Dark Bike Night

- Sat May 6 8:45 pm

Saline Rec Center

Light up yourself and your bike with glow sticks and battery powered lights and join us for a kaleidoscope of color on a nighttime ride on the path around Tefft Park. Check in at the pavilion behind the Rec Center.

$12 per person

Ages 3+

Helmets are strongly encouraged. Some glow accessories will be provided.

Register online at salinerec.com or by calling the Rec Center at (734) 429-3502.

Registration deadline is 5/5. No walk ins. [more details]

Read to a Dog - Sun May 7 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Gracie Maize? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog Gracie Maize. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours. No registration required, check in at the youth desk the day of the event to signup for a 5-10 minute reading session.

Ages 6-11. Click here to learn more.

[more details]

