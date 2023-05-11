Saline High School Closed Friday as Police Continue Threat Investigation

Classes will be canceled at Saline High School for a second consecutive day Friday as police continue their investigation of threats made against students at the school.

At least one "kill list" was found on a girls' bathroom wall in the school Wednesday. The photo viewed by The Saline Post listed eight names. It also pointed to 1:15, Friday, May 12.

As a result of the threat, the school was closed Thursday.

In a communication to the community Thursday evening, Principal Theresa Stager wrote that police from Pittsfield Township worked with Saline High School administration to search video and gather evidence around the "most recent threats" at the school.

"The investigation is ongoing, yet we do not have a resolution now. Further, the specific threat that targets specific students was stated to occur on May 12. Thus, in order to allow Pittsfield Township police officers and detectives to continue their investigation, and out of an abundance of caution, Saline High School is closed for the day on Friday, May 12. The building will also be closed, and staff will not report," Stager wrote.

She added that Friday's after-school and evening activities would be decided by 1 p.m. tomorrow.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips using the OK2SAY platform. Pittsfield Police provide the following contact lines for tips:

Confidential TIP line: 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau)

General Information: 734-822-4911 (Front Desk)

Request Police Response: 734-994-2911, ext. 8 (Metro Dispatch)

A news release from Pittsfield Township Police release Thursday morning said the "investigation up to this point has not shown the threat to be credible; however, should information become available to indicate otherwise, the Pittsfield Township Police Department will provide

further release of information."

The Saline Post has written officials at the Pittsfield Township Police for more clarification and information. So far, there has been no response.

The threats named specific students. The school administration has contacted and provided those students and their families with relevant information.

Along with two days of school, the threats have resulted in canceling or postponing an academic banquet, sporting events, rehearsals, club meetings, college signing ceremonies and other activities.

Anxiety levels are high. Other security-related incidents prompted letters home to parents at Saline High School, Saline Middle School and Harvest Elementary School since the beginning of the week. Last week concluded with a fatal car crash in which a man fleeing police crashed into a vehicle with a local mom and her two children. The crash killed the Ypsilanti man and sent the mom and her children to the hospital.