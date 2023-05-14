What to do in Saline this week: Basement Sale, German Dinner, America Plus Concert, Theatre and More

[Write a short paragraph of copy here about the events below, and suggest people add their own]

20 events this week on our calendar:

FEATURED EVENTS

St. Paul UCC Basement & Plant Sale - Thu May 18 8:00 am

St. Paul United Church of Christ

St. Paul UCC Basement & Plant SaleThursday, May 18th, 8am - 4pmFriday, May 19th, 8am - 4pmSaturday, May 20th, 8am - 11am Freewill Donation Some "valuable items" will be priced We hope to see you there! [more details]

A German Evening Dinner - Fri May 19 6:00 pm

Saline American Legion

Join the Saline Lindenberg Friendship Committee as they celebrate 20 years of friendship with Saline’s sister city, Lindenberg Germany. Traditional German dinner is served at $20/person reservations only (limited seating) Call 734-429-4063 to reserve. [more details]

"AMERICA PLUS" Concert, MUSIC FROM AMERICA AND IRELAND - Sat May 20 3:00 pm

Saline

Saline New Horizons Band Presents "AMERICA PLUS" Concert, MUSIC FROM AMERICA AND IRELAND

Free Admission [more details]

Other Events

Sound & Vibrational Healing Certification - Mon May 15 10:00 am

7 Notes Natural Health

This interactive training is centered around the teaching of Sound Healing & Vibrational Therapies. Our intention for this amazing interactive training is to not only share the theory, science, and practices of Sound Healing, but to give you "hands-on" experience.

Level 1: Practitioner of Sound Healing Certification - We will take you on a journey of healing using Sound and Intention. We will teach you the science and theory of the practice, as well as allow you to experience several… [more details]

Walking Yoga - Mon May 15 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk. This 4-week class series will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, and wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes.

Registration is required. *Rain dates will be made up at the end of the 4-week session.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Monday Murder Club - Mon May 15 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. This month we are reading Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley.

Tea and treats will be provided!

Click here to register. Click here to request book.

[more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon May 15 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels welcome - if you have learned the basics and want tips, or if you are experienced and want some company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others that share an interest in fiber arts.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Pharmacy Ed: How Sweet Are You? - Tue May 16 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Betty will be here to talk about the pros and cons of sweeteners. She will talk about natural and artificial sweeteners, and the newest research that brings up questions about where they fit in the diet. Free to SASC members. [more details]

eBook Clinic - Wed May 17 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or just want to learn how you can get library books online? Bring your device, your library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle for one on one instruction. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!

Click here to register.

[more details]

eBook Clinic - Wed May 17 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or just want to learn how you can get library books online? Bring your device, your library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle for one on one instruction. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!

Click here to register.

[more details]

Trivia Night: Off to the Races - Wed May 17 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Gentlepersons, start your engines!

We are off to the races this week in honor of National Nascar Day on May 19. So rev your engines and compete against your friends, family, and a speedy coyote-evading bird for thirty laps of fun with questions about racing.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the… [more details]

City of Saline DEI Committee Film Screening - Wed May 17 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

In partnership with the Saline District Library, the City of Saline DEI Committee presents:

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution is a 2020 American documentary film directed, written and co-produced by Nicole Newnham and James LeBrecht. Barack and Michelle Obama serve as executive producers under their Higher Ground Productions banner. [more details]

Film Screening: Crip Camp - Wed May 17 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

This film is presented in collaboration with the City of Saline DEI Committee.

Join us for a film screening of Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution. This Netflix documentary charts the course of a summer camp in the era of Woodstock and the movement it helped ignite for disability rights.

A film discussion will take place on Thursday, May 18 at 7pm in the boardroom of Liberty School.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Massage Therapy - Thu May 18 11:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Massage away your aches and worries! Sissel has 23 years of experience and specializes in senior massage and lymphatic drainage

massage. Massage benefits can include: reducing stress and increasing relaxation, improving circulation, energy and alertness, lowering heart rate and blood pressure, and improving immune function. Sissel is at SASC Thursdays, 11am-3pm. Nonmembers pay $5 extra.Price:30 min - $26 / 45 min - $38 / 60 min - $50Call Sissel at 734.340.3766 to book your appointment today. [more details]

LifeChoices Dine & Discover, by EHM Senior Solutions - Thu May 18 11:30 am

Aubree's Dexter

LifeChoices® offers you peace of mind and a plan for your future long-term care needs while providing financial protection so you can continue living your life on your own terms!

Enjoy lunch on us, while you learn about the program. Current LifeChoices® members Q& A Session included: hear their firsthand experience with the program.Register today: www.ehmss.org/eventsor call 734-679-0533Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions [more details]

City of Saline DEI Book/Film Discussion - Thu May 18 7:00 pm

Liberty School

Join the City of Saline DEI Committee for our monthly book/film discussion!

All events will take place in the Board Room at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St, Saline, MI 48176

May's film is Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution is a 2020 American documentary film directed, written and co-produced by Nicole Newnham and James LeBrecht. Barack and Michelle Obama serve as executive producers under their Higher Ground Productions banner.

The film is available… [more details]

SASC/Versiti Blood Drive - Fri May 19 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

To donate at the Versiti Blood Drive, please go to https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1473… to schedule an appointment or call SASC if you need assistance. Open to the public. [more details]

Saline Area Players Presents The Villain Wore a Dirt Shirt or Always Wash Your Long Johns 'Cause it Makes A Lotta Cents - Fri May 19 7:30 pm

The Well Church AKA The Fifth Corner

Saline Area Players, celebrating 50 years of theater, is presenting a fun and lighthearted show in whichthe audience is encouraged to strongly react to the heroes and villains. Brent Lofgren, who hasperformed in many Saline Area Players productions as well as with several other area theater troupes, ismaking his debut as a director. “The Villain Wore a Dirty Shirt Or… Always Wash Your Long Johns‘Cause It Makes a Lotta Cents” by Tim Kelly and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer… [more details]

Long Term Care, Medicare & You - Sat May 20 2:00 am

Ypsilanti District Library - Superior Branch

**Due to LIMITED Seating Capacity, This Seminar is LIMITED to the first 25 registrants**According to the Administration for Community Living, adults who are 65 years old today or will be 65 years old in 20 years, will have nearly a 70% chance of needing some type of long-term care service and support at some point.

Long-term care, which can take many forms to address an individual’s needs for assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs)—can be expensive, and most private health insurance… [more details]

Stone & Thistle Perennial Plant Sale - Sat May 20 8:00 am

Saline District Library

The Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club holds its Perennial Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, in the back parking lot of the Saline District Library, 555 N. Maple Road.Master Gardeners will be present to answer gardening questions. Cash or checks only.For more information call 734-429-3136 or 734-994-7455. [more details]

