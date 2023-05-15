Katherine Kloosterman Wins ACS/Yates Chemistry Major Award at MSU

Katherine Kloosterman, a 2019 graduate of Saline High School, recently received Michigan State University’s 2023 ACS/Yates Bachelor of Arts Outstanding Graduating Chemistry Major award at the Chemistry Department’s annual awards program on April 20. This is given to the graduating senior with the highest cumulative grade point in the Bachelor of Arts Chemistry program.

Kloosterman graduated from MSU on May 6. She will continue her education this fall at Purdue University, where she has been accepted into the Chemistry Ph.D. program.